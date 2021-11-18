Hyderpora killings: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha orders ‘time-bound’ magisterial inquiry

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday (November 18) ordered a “time-bound” magisterial inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter in which four persons were killed.

LG Manoj Sinha said that the administration will ensure there is no injustice.

“A magisterial inquiry by officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter. Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner. JK admin reiterates commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians and it will ensure there is no injustice,” the office of LG tweeted.

Several questions have been raised in the Hyderpora encounter with the families of three out of the four slain persons claiming that they had no terror links. They have been demanding return of the dead bodies and an enquiry into the encounter.

Yesterday, families of Dr Mudasir and Altaf Ahmad Dar who were among the killed persons in Hyderpora encounter staged a peaceful protest in Srinagar press colony demanding return of dead bodies till midnight. However, during the night police removed the protesting families and sent them home back.

All regional political parties of Kashmir have demanded LG Manoj Sinha to intervene and probe the encounter and return the bodies to the families who are raising the questions on operation.

National conference president and MP Dr Farooq Abdullah talked to the LG on phone, said party spokesperson.

“Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah has spoken to LG Manoj Sinha and reiterated his demand for an impartial probe into the civilian killings. He also sought LGs intervention in handing over bodies to their kin. LG has assured to look into the demands of victim families,” said the spokesperson.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah in a series of tweets said, “LG should reach out to these families, hear them in person and then give them the bodies of their loved ones. It’s the only right thing to do, it’s the only humane thing to do.”

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, who was supposed to join the protesting family, was put under house arrest, claimed PDP spokesperson.

Police IG Vijay Kumar on Tuesday in a press conference said, “Four people got killed in Hyderpora encounter which includes two terrorists including a Pakistani terrorist and a ‘hybrid terrorist’.

He said, “Dr Mudasir, the tenet of the building where the operation was done, was a terror associate and Altaf Ahmad Dar (Bhat), the building owner, died in crossfire. All four people were buried in North Kashmir’s Handwara area.”

