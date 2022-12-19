‘I am not afraid of PM Modi’: Bilawal Bhutto amid backlash over his remarks

Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's comments on PM Narendra Modi sparked nationwide protests. The foreign minister received a lot of criticism after he made a personal attack against PM Modi recently. However, Bhutto said that he is not afraid of PM Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), or the Bharatiya Janata Party. He further said that the remarks he made two days ago were based on history, and cannot be erased. “If the purpose of these protests was to scare Pakistan, it would not work. We are not afraid of RSS. We are not afraid of Mr Modi. We are not afraid of the BJP. If they want to protest, they should,” Bhutto was quoted as saying by Dawn.

“History is a witness to the role the current Indian Prime Minister played in Gujarat. No matter how hard the BJP or RSS protests, they cannot distort history” he further said.

Bhutto made remarks against PM Modi and slammed the RSS after India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar highlighted the neighbouring country’s support to various terror groups and described the country as the “epicentre of terrorism" at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The BJP demonstrated across the country and burnt the effigies of Bhutto against his remarks. Several Ministers have slammed Bhutto for his remarks. Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Sunday slammed Bhutto saying 'he doesn't deserve to be the foreign minister of Pakistan.'

"He (Bhutto) doesn't even understand the politics of Pakistan, I don`t understand how he became the foreign minister of Pakistan. He doesn`t deserve to be a leader of Pakistan."

"Our battle with PM Modi is ideological, not personal. I wish the incident that took place in 2002, when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, had not happened. But, no one has the right to speak like this about our PM," he added.