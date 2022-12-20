'I am opening a shop of love in the market of hatred': Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: Responding to opposition leaders' question on the aim of Bharat Jodo Yatra said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (December 19) he is opening 'shop of love in the market of hatred.' Addressing public during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan Rahul said, "I am opening a shop of love in the market of hatred. This is my response to BJP leaders who ask why I am doing this yatra."

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi said the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been going on for 100 days now.



"After Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, we are now in Rajasthan. I also meet other dear friends along the way. Usually, they stand above the BJP office. When I am passing by, I greet them by waving to them. In the market of hatred, I am opening a shop of love. You hate me, you abuse me... But your shop is of hate, while my shop is of love.

WATCH:

"And it`s not just my store, it`s the entire organisation`s store. During the freedom struggle, Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Ambedkar, Azad all had opened shops of love in the market of hatred. I would also request BJP leaders to open a shop of love in the market of hatred. In the end, you will have to do this because our religion, our country is all about love, and not of hatred," Rahul Gandhi said.



Praising the Rajasthan government, Rahul Gandhi said that perhaps the best schemes for the poor in the country can be found in Rajasthan.



The Congress MP said that when he was travelling in other states like Karnataka and Maharashtra, people used to meet him and say that they want a kidney transplant, but don`t have the money.



"This is not happening in Rajasthan. I had met two persons on Sunday. One had a cochlear implant and the other had a kidney transplant. Both said the treatment was done for free. The Chiranjeevi Yojana has removed fear from the hearts of lakhs of people. That`s why the state government has to be praised, as this scheme can show the way to the whole country," he said.

The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari, has traversed eight states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and now, Rajasthan. It completed 100 days on Friday.

The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

