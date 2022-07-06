NewsIndia
EKNATH SHINDE

'I have tried so hard to convince him, BUT...', Eknath Shinde reveals 'TRUTH' amid Maharashtra crisis

On Wednesday, Eknath Shinde claimed that though he had spoken to Uddhav Thackeray several times, he could not take any action.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
  • Eknath Shinde said, "we are not getting any benefit from Mahavikas Aghadi."
  • Maha CM said, "Despite our party having chief minister, we came fourth in nagar panchayat elections.
  • He claimed, "Shiv Sena in alliance with the Congress and NCP did not dare to take any effective decision."

Trending Photos

'I have tried so hard to convince him, BUT...', Eknath Shinde reveals 'TRUTH' amid Maharashtra crisis

Maharashtra's new chief minister Eknath Shinde again targeted Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. This time, he alleged, the Shiv Sena government in alliance with the Congress and the NCP did not dare to take any effective decision. Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde said, "In 2019, we contested the elections in alliance with the BJP. But the government was formed with the Congress and the NCP. And as a result, when Hindutva, Savarkar, Mumbai bomb blasts, Dawood Ibrahim and other important issues came to the fore, we could not take a decision."

On Wednesday, Shinde also claimed that though he had spoken to Uddhav Thackeray several times, he could not take any action. 

Taking a dig at former CHIEF Minister Uddhav, Shinde said, "We have had several discussions (with Uddhav Thackeray) on several occasions. As I said, we are not getting any benefit from Mahavikas Aghadi. Despite our party having chief minister, we came fourth in nagar panchayat elections. We've tried so hard to convince him. But I didn't succeed." 

Eknath ShindeUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra Chief MinisterSharad Pawar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022