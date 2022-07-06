Maharashtra's new chief minister Eknath Shinde again targeted Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. This time, he alleged, the Shiv Sena government in alliance with the Congress and the NCP did not dare to take any effective decision. Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde said, "In 2019, we contested the elections in alliance with the BJP. But the government was formed with the Congress and the NCP. And as a result, when Hindutva, Savarkar, Mumbai bomb blasts, Dawood Ibrahim and other important issues came to the fore, we could not take a decision."

On Wednesday, Shinde also claimed that though he had spoken to Uddhav Thackeray several times, he could not take any action.

Taking a dig at former CHIEF Minister Uddhav, Shinde said, "We have had several discussions (with Uddhav Thackeray) on several occasions. As I said, we are not getting any benefit from Mahavikas Aghadi. Despite our party having chief minister, we came fourth in nagar panchayat elections. We've tried so hard to convince him. But I didn't succeed."