I thank Pakistan PM Imran Khan for respecting the sentiments of Indians: PM Modi at inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor and flagged off the first Jatha of devotees to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab province, thanked his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for understanding the sentiments of Indians and opening the corridor from the opposite too.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Niazi for respecting the sentiments of India," PM Modi said ahead of the inauguration.

Donning an orange turban for the occasion, PM Modi addressed a large crowd at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, in Punjab. BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal were also present at Dera Baba Nanak.

In his opening speech, PM Modi said, "The opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devi Ji has brought us immense happiness."

He also added that he dedicates the Kartarpur Corridor to the people of country.

"It is my privilege that I am dedicating the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to the country today. I congratulate all of you, the whole country, and the Sikh brothers and sisters around the world," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier today, PM Modi paid obeisance at Gurudwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Governor of Punjab VP Singh Badnore and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He also visited the Ber tree under which Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev is said to have meditated for over 14 years.

Inside the main premises of the Gurudwara, the Prime Minister offered his prayers and was presented with a shawl by the priests.

"Blessed morning at the Shri Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi," he tweeted.

Blessed morning at the Shri Gurudwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi. pic.twitter.com/1lpwHRZbLT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

India and Pakistan are holding separate ceremonies on either side of the border to inaugurate the corridor. Pakistan PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the corridor from his side.