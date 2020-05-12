IAF Air Commodore Malik Singh Khera (retired) turns 100, Indian Air Force thanks veteran for his services

Indian Air Force (IAF) Commodore Malik Singh Khera (retired) on Tuesday turned 100. Commissioned on May 7, 1946, Air Commodore Khera served with the IAF for over three decades and retired in May 1977.

Air Commodore Khera completed his MBBS from King Edward Medical College in Pakistan's Lahore in June 1944 and joined the Army Medical Corps (AMC) on August 13, 1944. He specialized in aviation medicine and served as a senior medical officer at various flying bases of the IAF.

Air Commodore Khera served in the airforce at various levels and subsequently commanded Military Hospital Namkum, Ranchi as a Colonel in the Indian Army. In 1974, he reverted back into the IAF, till he retired from the service on May 31, 1977, as an Air Commodore.

Taking to a Facebook post, the (IAF) congratulated the Air Commodore, thanked the veteran for his services and wished him an abundance of health as he completed his "first century". The IAF also said that "he continues to inspire all of us as a true, disciplined and motivated Air-warrior".

The post read, "Celebrating a Century: #Congratulations to Air Cmde Malik Singh Khera (retd) on his 100th birthday. Commissioned on 07 May 1946, Air Cmde Khera served with the Indian Air Force for over three decades, retiring in May 1977. The IAF family thanks the Veteran for his services & wishes an abundance of health as he completes his first century."

"Air Commodore Malik Singh Khera completed MBBS from King Edward medical college Lahore in June 1944 & joined the Army Medical Corps (AMC) on 13 Aug 1944," read the post.

"He specialized in Aviation medicine & served as a senior medical officer at various flying bases of IAF. He served in the airforce at various levels & subsequently commanded Military Hospital Namkum, Ranchi as a Colonel in the Indian Army. In 1974 he reverted back into the IAF, till he retired from the service on 31 May 1977 as an Air Commodore," it added.

"Today Air Commodore Malik Singh Khera celebrates100 glorious years of life, as he continues to inspire all of us as a true, disciplined and motivated Air-warrior. Congratulations sir on the centennial celebration. Jai Hind!" it further added.