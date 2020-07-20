IAF may deploy Rafale fighter jets in Ladakh to stop Chinese incursions at LAC

After the recent border disputes with China, Indian Army will definitely remain extra vigilant at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh to prevent Chinese troops from intruding on Indian territories. Sources said that Indian Army is set to take strong steps in near future to prevent infiltration by Chinese troops at LAC.

The top commanders of the Indian Air Force are scheduled to conduct a comprehensive review of the country's air defense system in a three-day conference starting on Wednesday. The IAF commanders will also discuss the possible deployment of the first fleet of Rafael fighter jets in the Ladakh region in view of the border dispute with China, military sources said.

Sources said that during the conference, the IAF commanders are also expected to hold talks over the deployment of the first fleet of about six Rafale aircraft in Ladakh sector by early August.These aircraft are scheduled to be inducted into the IAF fighter fleet by July end. A commander said, "The commanders will review the emerging security situation in the area and discuss ways to increase the combat capability of the IAF". The conference will be chaired by Air Chief Marshal Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also expected to address the IAF commanders.

The IAF has been doing night air combat patrols in the eastern Ladakh region for the past few weeks to give a message to China that it is well prepared to deal with any sudden situation in this mountainous region. During Rajnath Singh's visit to Ladakh on Friday (July 17), several military systems of the IAF had participated in a military exercise at Stakna in East Ladakh. The coordinated combat capability of the Army and Air Force in dealing with complex security scenario in high altitude area was demonstrated in this exercise.

The IAF has deployed almost all its front-line combat aircraft like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 at key frontier IAF bases in East Ladakh and locations along the LAC. The IAF has also deployed Apache attack helicopters and Chinook helicopters to transport troops to various advance locations.