Indian Air Force

IAF pilot dies, NCC cadet injured in trainer aircraft crash in Punjab's Patiala

A microlight aircraft crashed in Patiala, Punjab, on Monday in the Army cantonment area, killing an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot and injuring an NCC cadet. A Pipistrel Virus SW 80 trainer aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport, killing Wing Commander G S Cheema, an official spokesperson said.

IAF pilot dies, NCC cadet injured in trainer aircraft crash in Punjab&#039;s Patiala

Patiala: A microlight aircraft crashed in Patiala, Punjab, on Monday in the Army cantonment area, killing an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot and injuring an NCC cadet. A Pipistrel Virus SW 80 trainer aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport, killing Wing Commander G S Cheema, an official spokesperson said.

Wing Commander Cheema was on deputation at an NCC unit here, he said. In the crash of the two-seater aircraft, an NCC cadet too was injured, he said. The injured NCC cadet was identified as Vipin Kumar Yadav of Mohindra College, Patiala, the official said. 

An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident, the spokesperson said.

