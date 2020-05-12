IAF rushed fighter jets at Ladakh border after spotting of Chinese helicopters near LAC

Days after the face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in North Sikkim, it seems that China has decided to increase the tension with India and this time Beijing wants to open a new front along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Indian Air Force (IAF) rushed its fighter jet patrols in Ladakh after Chinese military choppers were spotted near the Line of Actual Control last week. Sources said the incident happened around the same time the Indian and Chinese troops entered into a violent scuffle in North Sikkim.

“The Chinese military helicopters were flying very close to the Line of Actual Control. After their movement was picked up, the Indian Air Force fighter jets flew patrols in the area,” government sources told ANI here.

Government sources who preferred to remain anonymous remarked that the Chinese choppers failed to cross the LAC into Indian territory.

On Sunday (May 10), the Indian Army sources confirmed that a heated confrontation took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers in North Sikkim a few days ago and troops on both sides received injuries.

A number of personnel on both sides sustained injuries as they exchanged punches, PTI quoted official sources as saying, adding the troops disengaged after a dialogue at the local level. "Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. Such an incident occurred after a long time," said a source. It is learnt that a total of 150 soldiers were involved in the face-off that reportedly took place a few days back.

The sources said temporary and short duration face-offs occur due to different perception of the border by both sides. Naku La sector is located ahead of Muguthang and the area in the region was traditionally not prone to clashes between the soldiers from the two countries.