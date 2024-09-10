Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2791262https://zeenews.india.com/india/iaf-wing-commander-accused-of-rape-female-officer-files-police-complaint-2791262.html
NewsIndia
IAF WING COMMANDER RAPE

IAF Wing Commander Accused of Rape, Female Officer Files Police Complaint

Following the officer's complaint, the local police have filed a First Information Report (FIR). Both the complainant and the accused Wing Commander are currently stationed in Srinagar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 07:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IAF Wing Commander Accused of Rape, Female Officer Files Police Complaint

A female flying officer in the Indian Air Force has filed a police report, accusing a Wing Commander of rape. According to the complaint, a FIR has been registered at the Budgam police station in Jammu & Kashmir, NDTV reported. Both policemen are based in Kashmir. The flying officer stated in her complaint that she has been subjected to harassment, sexual abuse, and mental anguish for the last two years.

Reacting to the police complaint, an Indian Air Force spokesperson said "it is collaborating with local police to investigate a complaint of alleged sexual assault. The complaint was filed by a female flying officer against a Wing Commander."

Following the officer's complaint, the local police have filed a First Information Report (FIR). Both the complainant and the accused Wing Commander are currently stationed in Srinagar.

"The case has come to our attention. The Srinagar Air Force Station has been contacted by the Budgam police regarding this matter. We are providing full cooperation in the investigation," stated the senior IAF official.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat
DNA Video
DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'