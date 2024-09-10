IAF Wing Commander Accused of Rape, Female Officer Files Police Complaint

A female flying officer in the Indian Air Force has filed a police report, accusing a Wing Commander of rape. According to the complaint, a FIR has been registered at the Budgam police station in Jammu & Kashmir, NDTV reported. Both policemen are based in Kashmir. The flying officer stated in her complaint that she has been subjected to harassment, sexual abuse, and mental anguish for the last two years.

Reacting to the police complaint, an Indian Air Force spokesperson said "it is collaborating with local police to investigate a complaint of alleged sexual assault. The complaint was filed by a female flying officer against a Wing Commander."

Following the officer's complaint, the local police have filed a First Information Report (FIR). Both the complainant and the accused Wing Commander are currently stationed in Srinagar.

"The case has come to our attention. The Srinagar Air Force Station has been contacted by the Budgam police regarding this matter. We are providing full cooperation in the investigation," stated the senior IAF official.