IAF's MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajathan's Barmer, pilot ejects safely

New Delhi: Indian Air Force’s (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft on Wednesday (August 25) crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district during a training sortie, however, the pilot ejected safely, a defence spokesperson said.

“The aircraft was on a routine sortie when it crashed,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI. He added that the pilot had safely ejected.

At around 5:30 pm today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause: Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/AWEAWK3BNp — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2021

The incident took place near Bhurtiya village under Sadar police station area, Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Anand Sharma informed.

He said there were no casualties in the crash, adding that police have reached the site. "There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot," the SP said.

In a tweet, the IAF said that the MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a technical malfunction following take off and said a court of inquiry has been ordered in the matter.

“At around 1730 hrs today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause,” the IAF tweeted.

Earlier today, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria while attending an event in Delhi said India’s victory in the 1971 War was a “landmark event in global history.” He also said the victory of Indian armed forces in the 1971 War shattered the prestige of Pakistan’s military and led to the creation of Bangladesh.

“The victory in the 1971 War was a landmark event in global history. On the signing of the instrument of surrender on 16 December 1971 in Dhaka, East Pakistan ceased to exist and Bangladesh was born,” ANI quoted IAF chief as saying. Last month, the Indian Army celebrated the golden jubilee of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War, which saw the creation of Bangladesh.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV