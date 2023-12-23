IAS Success Story: From Breaking Stones For Rs 10 A Day To Conquering UPSC, Journey Of THIS Labourer Who Cleared UPSC With AIR….

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) organizes the UPSC examination annually, yet only a select few manage to successfully navigate the challenging tests. Among these aspirants is Ram Bhajan, formerly a daily wage labourer from the modest village of Bapi in Rajasthan, who is now on the path to becoming an IAS officer.

Ram Bhajan Kumhara, hailing from the economically challenged village of Bapi in Rajasthan, once shared a humble abode with his mother, facing the hardship of inadequate living conditions. However, his perseverance led him to secure the 667th rank in the UPSC examination.

The journey of Ram Bhajan is nothing short of inspirational. Despite emerging as a government officer, the topper of the UPSC exam had humble beginnings in a poverty-stricken village, where he eked out a living as a daily wage labourer.

In a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, Ram Bhajan recounted his days as a daily laborer, toiling alongside his mother. His responsibilities included breaking stones for hours, while his mother carried heavy loads of stones every day. Bhajan, who achieved success in the UPSC Civil Services 2022 examination, used to deliver around 25 cartons of stones daily, earning a meager Rs 5 to Rs 10 by day's end, insufficient even for a single meal.

Coming from a family that owned goats and sustained itself by selling their milk, Ram Bhajan faced adversity when his father, responsible for the business, succumbed to asthma during the Covid-19 pandemic. Following his father's demise, the family plunged into poverty, relying on manual labor for survival. Despite the challenges, Ram Bhajan diligently studied and secured a position as a constable in the Delhi Police.

After serving as a constable for several years, Ram Bhajan embarked on the UPSC journey. On his eighth attempt, he successfully cracked the IAS examination in 2022, lifting his family out of poverty and realizing his long-cherished dream.