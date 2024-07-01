IAS Success Story: Meet Anju Sharma, Who Failed In Her 12th Board Exams, Heard Taunts... But Still Realised The UPSC Dream

In today's times, passing the UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the most challenging feats. It requires immense hard work, dedication, and patience. Today, we will share the inspiring story of IAS officer Anju Sharma, who failed her 10th and 12th board exams but did not give up. At just 22 years old, she passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination on her first attempt and became an IAS officer.

Overcoming Initial Setbacks

Anju Sharma failed the Economics paper in her 12th-grade exams and also failed the Chemistry pre-board exam in 10th grade. Despite these setbacks, she passed all her other subjects with distinction. Anju mentioned that while many people prepare you for success, very few prepare you for failure.

Learning from Failure

She believes that these two incidents significantly shaped her future. Anju recalls, "During my pre-boards, I had a lot of chapters to cover. It was almost after dinner time when I started to panic because I knew I was not prepared and would fail. Everyone around emphasized how important the 10th-grade performance was as it determined our higher studies."

Support from Family

During these challenging times, her mother stood by her and motivated her. Anju learned the valuable lesson that one should not rely on last-minute studying. This realization led her to start her college exam preparations well in advance, earning her a gold medal at her college. She completed her B.Sc. and MBA in Jaipur.

Early Preparation: The Key to Success

This strategy also helped her succeed in the UPSC Civil Services Examination on her first attempt. Anju completed her UPSC syllabus well ahead of time and secured a spot on the IAS toppers list.

Perseverance Pays Off

Anju Sharma's journey from failing board exams to becoming an IAS officer at 22 is a testament to her resilience and determination. Her story is an inspiration to all aspirants, showing that perseverance and early preparation can lead to success despite past failures.

IAS Success Story: The Power of Resilience and Determination

Anju Sharma's IAS success story is a powerful reminder that failure is not the end. It is an opportunity to learn, grow, and come back stronger. Her journey teaches us that with the right mindset and support, one can overcome any obstacle and achieve their dreams.