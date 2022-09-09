NewsIndia
ICAI ADVANCED ICITSS RESULT 2022

ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 DECLARED at advit.icaiexam.icai.org- Direct link here

ICAI has declared the results for the Advanced ICITSS 2022 Exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam on August 27 can now check their AICITSS Result 2022 on the official website, check details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 DECLARED at advit.icaiexam.icai.org- Direct link here

ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has declared the result for the ICAI Advanced ICITSS 2022 Exam. On the official website, advit.icaiexam.icai.org, candidates who took the Advanced IT Exam in August can now check their results. The Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills test, known as AICITSS 2022, was administered on August 27, 2022, by ICAI. Today, September 9, 2022, the results for the same have been released.

According to the media reports, candidates will not receive a separate statement of marks for their ICAI AICITSS result. Additionally, candidates would not be given pass certificates. ALSO READ: AP ECET Counselling 2022: APSCHE registrations end TODAY

ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 - Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website – advit.icaiexa.icai.org
  • On the homepage, click on the tab provided for “Results”
  • Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other information
  • Select the date of the exam – August 27, 2022
  • Your ICAI Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

ICIA Advanced ICITSS 2022; direct link here

The next exam for the Advanced ICITSS course will be held on September 24, 2022, according to ICAI. Candidates have until September 11, 2022, to submit their applications.

 

Live Tv

ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022icai advanced result 2022icai exam result 2022ca foundation resulticai ICITSS Result 2022icai icitss 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children