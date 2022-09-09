ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 DECLARED at advit.icaiexam.icai.org- Direct link here

ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has declared the result for the ICAI Advanced ICITSS 2022 Exam. On the official website, advit.icaiexam.icai.org, candidates who took the Advanced IT Exam in August can now check their results. The Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills test, known as AICITSS 2022, was administered on August 27, 2022, by ICAI. Today, September 9, 2022, the results for the same have been released.

According to the media reports, candidates will not receive a separate statement of marks for their ICAI AICITSS result. Additionally, candidates would not be given pass certificates. ALSO READ: AP ECET Counselling 2022: APSCHE registrations end TODAY

ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 - Here’s how to check

Visit the official website – advit.icaiexa.icai.org

On the homepage, click on the tab provided for “Results”

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other information

Select the date of the exam – August 27, 2022

Your ICAI Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The next exam for the Advanced ICITSS course will be held on September 24, 2022, according to ICAI. Candidates have until September 11, 2022, to submit their applications.