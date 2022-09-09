ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 DECLARED at advit.icaiexam.icai.org- Direct link here
ICAI has declared the results for the Advanced ICITSS 2022 Exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam on August 27 can now check their AICITSS Result 2022 on the official website, check details below.
Trending Photos
ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has declared the result for the ICAI Advanced ICITSS 2022 Exam. On the official website, advit.icaiexam.icai.org, candidates who took the Advanced IT Exam in August can now check their results. The Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills test, known as AICITSS 2022, was administered on August 27, 2022, by ICAI. Today, September 9, 2022, the results for the same have been released.
According to the media reports, candidates will not receive a separate statement of marks for their ICAI AICITSS result. Additionally, candidates would not be given pass certificates. ALSO READ: AP ECET Counselling 2022: APSCHE registrations end TODAY
ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 - Here’s how to check
- Visit the official website – advit.icaiexa.icai.org
- On the homepage, click on the tab provided for “Results”
- Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other information
- Select the date of the exam – August 27, 2022
- Your ICAI Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.
ICIA Advanced ICITSS 2022; direct link here
The next exam for the Advanced ICITSS course will be held on September 24, 2022, according to ICAI. Candidates have until September 11, 2022, to submit their applications.
Live Tv
More Stories