NewsIndia
ICAR AIEEA RESULT 2022

ICAR AIEEA result 2022: NTA announces results for UG programmes at icar.org.in- Direct link here

ICAR AIEEA Result 2022: Indian Council of Agricultural Research has released ICAR AIEEA scorecard 2022 for UG programs. The ICAR AIEEA counselling schedule will be released soon at icar.org.in, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 08:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ICAR AIEEA result 2022: NTA announces results for UG programmes at icar.org.in- Direct link here

ICAR AIEEA Result 2022: The ICAR AIEEA result 2022 lists various crucial facts such as the candidate's name, the name of the chosen programme, category, gender, and qualifying rank. Candidates who have taken the ICAR AIEEA test (UG) can check and download the ICAR AIEEA rank card 2022 by using their login credentials at the official website, ntaresults.nic.in. On September 13–15, the ICAR UG test for 2022 was administered.

The ICAR AIEEA counselling schedule for 2022 will shortly be made available by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. Counselling for the ICAR AIEEA 2022 will be done online. The ICAR AIEEA 2022 seat matrix will be displayed by the council, with each candidate's options and preferences filled in. The candidates' rankings and choices will be taken into consideration for allocating seats, and those who are selected will then need to submit their online documentation for review and pay the admission price in order to claim their seats.

ICAR AIEEA Result 2022: Here’s how to check results

  • Visit the official website of NTA ICAR.
  • Click on the “Indian Council of Agricultural Research AIEEA UG -2022 Score Card” tab.
  • A login window will appear on the screen.
  • Enter the application and date of birth or password in the given space.
  • Type in the given security pin and click on the “Submit” tab.
  • The result of ICAR AIEEA 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the ICAR AIRRA rank card 2022.\

ICAR AIEEA 2022 Result; direct link here

At 74 agricultural universities, including 63 state agricultural, veterinary, horticultural, and fisheries universities (SAUs), 4 ICAR-DUs (i.e., IARI, IVRI, NDRI, and CIFE), 3 central agricultural universities (CAU, Imphal, Dr RPCAU, Pusa, and RLB CAU, Jhansi), and 4 central universities (CUs) with faculties of agriculture, the NTA administers the ICAR (BHU, AMU, Viswa Bharati and Nagaland University).



 

Live Tv

ICAR AIEEA Result 2022icar aieea 2022 resulticar 2022 resultaieea result 2022icar resultICAR AIEEA resulticar aieea ug 2022icar aieea ug result 2022icar ug resulticar aieea result date 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day