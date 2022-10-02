ICAR AIEEA result 2022: NTA announces results for UG programmes at icar.org.in- Direct link here

ICAR AIEEA Result 2022: The ICAR AIEEA result 2022 lists various crucial facts such as the candidate's name, the name of the chosen programme, category, gender, and qualifying rank. Candidates who have taken the ICAR AIEEA test (UG) can check and download the ICAR AIEEA rank card 2022 by using their login credentials at the official website, ntaresults.nic.in. On September 13–15, the ICAR UG test for 2022 was administered.

The ICAR AIEEA counselling schedule for 2022 will shortly be made available by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. Counselling for the ICAR AIEEA 2022 will be done online. The ICAR AIEEA 2022 seat matrix will be displayed by the council, with each candidate's options and preferences filled in. The candidates' rankings and choices will be taken into consideration for allocating seats, and those who are selected will then need to submit their online documentation for review and pay the admission price in order to claim their seats.

ICAR AIEEA Result 2022: Here’s how to check results

Visit the official website of NTA ICAR.

Click on the “Indian Council of Agricultural Research AIEEA UG -2022 Score Card” tab.

A login window will appear on the screen.

Enter the application and date of birth or password in the given space.

Type in the given security pin and click on the “Submit” tab.

The result of ICAR AIEEA 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the ICAR AIRRA rank card 2022.

At 74 agricultural universities, including 63 state agricultural, veterinary, horticultural, and fisheries universities (SAUs), 4 ICAR-DUs (i.e., IARI, IVRI, NDRI, and CIFE), 3 central agricultural universities (CAU, Imphal, Dr RPCAU, Pusa, and RLB CAU, Jhansi), and 4 central universities (CUs) with faculties of agriculture, the NTA administers the ICAR (BHU, AMU, Viswa Bharati and Nagaland University).





