ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Answer Key, Response Sheet RELEASED at icar.nta.nic.in- Direct link here
ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA released the AIEEA UG answer key along with the response sheet and the question paper on the official website-- icar.nta.nic.in, scroll down for more details.
ICAR AIEEA UG Answer Key 2022: Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination For Admission, ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 answer key is released. The AIEEA UG answer key, response sheet, and question paper were all made available on the official NTA website, icar.nta.nic.in, by the National Testing Agency. The preliminary answer key is available on the official website for candidates who took the exam and may be seen and downloaded. Additionally, candidates are permitted to challenge the provisional answer key.
Candidates will need to provide their application number and date of birth in order to access the portal and file objections against the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 answer key. Candidates who wish to object must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each question they object to.
ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Answer Key: Here’s how to raise objections
- Go to the official website--icar.nta.nic.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Display of answer keys of AIEEA -UG 2022'
- A new login page would open, key in your application number and date of birth
- Now, access the answer key and check the correct options
- In case of objections against the provisional answer key, select the given options and raise the objection
- Pay the prescribed fee per objection and submit your request
- Save the page for future references
ICAR AIEEA UG 2022; direct link here
The ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 test was administered by the NTA on September 13 and 14, 2022. The NTA will now take into account the submitted objections as the tentative answer key is made public and, if determined to be valid, the answer key will be altered accordingly. The final answer key will be prepared by NTA in accordance with this, and the outcome will be determined by the choices listed on the final key.
