ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 result to be released at cisce.org on Feb 7

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for Semester 1 exams on Monday (February 7, 2022) at 10 am.

Students who appeared in the examination can check their ICSE, or Class 10, and ISC, or Class 12, Semester 1 scores on the official website of the council -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Students will also be able to check their scores with the help of mobile SMS service. The ICSE and ISC results will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

Students need to note that the Council will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 examination results.

CISCE Results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE - cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click onICSE, or Class 10th result, or ISC, or Class 12th result link

Step 3: Entre your login credentials as mentioned in the admit cards

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5. Your ICSE Class 10 result or ISC Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download it for future reference

It may be noted that the students can apply for rechecking of their answersheets directly through the council's website at cisce.org between February 7 ( 10 am) and February 10, 2022(10 am). The recheck charge per paper for the ICSE and ISC subjects is Rs 1,000.

Live TV