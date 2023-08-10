trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647121
IIIT Allahabad Student Palak Mittal Bags Rs 1 Crore Pay Package From Amazon, Shatters Stereotypes

Palak Mittal's Succes Story: Palak Mittal, a student from the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad, has shattered stereotypes by securing a remarkable salary package of over Rs. 1 crore from Amazon.

Aug 10, 2023

NEW DELHI: In an arena typically dominated by renowned Indian institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Palak Mittal has emerged as a trailblazer. Hailing from the lesser-highlighted Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad, Mittal has achieved an extraordinary feat – securing a staggering salary package of over Rs. 1 crore from the tech giant Amazon.

Through her record-breaking achievements, Palak Mittal has surely shattered stereotypes. Her journey highlights the evolving landscape of recruitment, showcasing that exceptional tech talent doesn't solely originate from prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs. Starting her career as a Software Developer at Amazon Web Services, Mittal's expertise spans various programming languages and cloud platforms. Her success, along with that of her peers at IIIT Allahabad, challenges the conventional notions of where tech luminaries emerge, marking a significant shift in the tech industry.

Challenging Perceptions: A Non-IIT, Non-IIM Success Story


 

In an industry where exceptional tech talent is often associated with IITs and IIMs, Mittal's journey signifies a paradigm shift. Her remarkable accomplishment underscores the growing recognition of emerging talent from institutions beyond the traditional powerhouses.

Embarking On A Tech Odyssey: Palak Mittal's Unique Journey

 

Palak Mittal's LinkedIn profile offers a glimpse into her professional odyssey, which commenced as a Software Developer for Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the Berlin office back in August 2022. Currently stationed at PhonePe's Bengaluru office, her journey exemplifies her adaptability and versatility in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

A Tech Savant's Skill Set

 

Mittal's professional trajectory reveals her proficiency as a software developer, well-versed in crafting infrastructure as code and adept in serverless technology. Her expertise spans various cloud platforms and programming languages, encompassing AWS Lambda, AWS S3, AWS Cloudwatch, Typescript, Java, and SQL. Beyond this, her profile demonstrates mastery in project ownership, software component design, and complex issue data modelling and analysis, showcasing a comprehensive approach to software development.

Redefining Success: IIIT Allahabad's Emerging Tech Luminaries

Palak Mittal is not the solitary luminary in IIIT Allahabad's constellation of tech prodigies. Her peers at the institute have also made their mark. Anurag Makade, another IIIT Allahabad student, clinched an even larger package of Rs. 1.25 crore from Google. Additionally, Akhil Singh secured a commendable deal of Rs. 1.2 crore with Rubrik, underscoring IIIT Allahabad's growing reputation as a crucible of tech excellence.

 

