IIT Indore Opens Doors For Summer Internships 2024: Apply Now

New Delhi: As the summer sun graces the horizon, it's that time of the year again for college students to embark on their quest for internships! Advisers universally stress the importance of securing these opportunities to enrich resumes and fortify future career prospects. Right on schedule, IIT Indore has unveiled its summer internship program, spanning various fields and brimming with potential for eager students!

Calling all aspiring scholars, the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) invites applications for its undergraduate summer research internship program for the year 2024.

Keen minds can navigate to the provided application portal, which shall remain accessible until the illustrious date of May 10th.

Tailoring the internship to suit individual preferences, the duration can span either one or two months, to be decided in consultation with the designated faculty mentor.

Successful candidates shall be graced with a monthly stipend of Rs 2500 for undergraduates, coupled with the prestigious certification upon completion of the program.

Lodging arrangements shall be facilitated subject to hostel availability and adherence to institute guidelines. For accommodation queries, students may reach out to chiefwardenoffice@iiti.ac.in.

The lodging fee amounts to Rs 3000 per month, along with a 12% GST, while sustenance is budgeted at Rs 115 per day for three wholesome meals. A convenient payment link shall be furnished for accommodation and meal expenses.

Delving deeper into the eligibility spectrum, IIT Indore boasts a rich tapestry of 11 departments and an impressive roster of around 70 faculty mentors, ensuring robust mentorship across diverse domains.

Prospective applicants must hold a bachelor's degree pursuit within India, with a commendable minimum of 60% marks in Class 12. Additionally, securing a first division in Class 12 and maintaining a first division equivalent CGPA until the latest semester is pivotal.

Submission of application mandates the indispensable endorsement from an IIT Indore faculty mentor.

Once the dues are settled, they stand non-negotiable.

Undergraduates seeking elucidation are encouraged to engage with the pertinent faculty mentors at IIT Indore. For further application intricacies, inquisitive minds can reach out to doacroffice@iiti.ac.in.