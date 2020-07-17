IITs to relax admission criterion due to partial cancellation of class 12 exams: HRD minister

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has decided to relax the admission criterion this year in view of partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he said, "Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates, this time."

For admissions to #IITs, apart from qualifying the #JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75% marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. @HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 17, 2020

The qualified candidates who have passed class 12 exams will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained. "Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained," the minister tweeted.

For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations, he tweeted.