IMA Passing Out Parade on June 13; cadets' parents to miss due to coronavirus threat, live webcast on Indian Army's Youtube

DEHRADUN: The Indian Military Academy (IMA) will hold the Passing out Parade (PoP) for its batch of 2020 on Saturday, June 13 in Dehradun.

This year’s first passing out parade will be broadcasted live across the country on the Indian Army's Youtube channel - ADGPI Indian Army from 6 am onwards.

Releasing a teaser of the parade, the Indian Army showed impressive visuals of the cadets lined up to graduate, ready to shoulder the nation's responsibility.

हाथ में ध्वजा रहे बाल दल सजा रहे

ध्वज कभी झुके नहीं दल कभी रुके नहीं

Watch #IMA #Dehradun #PassingOutParade Live Coverage at 6 am on 13 June 2020 on #IndianArmy official YouTube channel (ADGPI-INDIAN ARMY).

Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane will be the reviewing officer of the passing out parade.

Importantly, it will also be the first time that the parents and relatives of the gentlemen cadets are not invited to attend the event in view of the COVID-19 situation.

In the backdrop of COVID-19 situation, parents and relatives of cadets have been advised to watch the live coverage of all POP events on media to feel part of the celebration and the pride associated with it.

This was one of the major reasons why the Indian Army decided to broadcast the parade live on social media.

The parents or relatives of cadets usually pip-in the ranks on the shoulders of cadets after the passing out parade. This year, the ranks would be put on by instructors or families residing within the academy premises.

The passing out parade symbolises the culmination of rigorous training and transformation of a gentleman cadet into a young officer.

Every six months, the IMA organises a passing out parade for its cadets who join different arms and services of the Indian Army while the foreign cadets go onto join the armies in their respective countries.