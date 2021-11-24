हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IMD

IMD issues very heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for next 5 days

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 24 to 28 November,” the weather department said.

IMD issues very heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for next 5 days
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued very heavy rainfall alert for some parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next five days till November 28.

IMD on Wednesday (November 24, 2021) said that a cyclonic circulation is being observed in Bay of Bengal which is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast,” the Met office said in its latest bulletin.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 24 to 28 November,” the weather department said.

IMD also forecast “heavy to very heavy rainfall” over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema on November 27 and 28.

“Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 26 November and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema on 27 and 28 November,” IMD said.

Additionally, the weather department said light to moderate rainfall is likely over some areas in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and other states during next five days.

“Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days,” the IMD said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IMDIndia Meteorological Department (IMD)Tamil Nadu RainsRainfallPuducherry
Next
Story

Threat mail from 'ISIS Kashmir': Security tightened outside Gautam Gambhir's residence

Must Watch

PT4M20S

DNA: Boris Johnson got lost in Peppa Pig world during his speech