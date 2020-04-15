हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IMD

IMD to issue Long Range Forecast for south-west monsoon season rainfall today

The LRF is the operational monsoon season forecast issued by the weather department from June to September for the entire country. 

IMD to issue Long Range Forecast for south-west monsoon season rainfall today
Image for representational use only

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will issue the first stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for south-west Monsoon season (June-September) rainfall on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences is set to release the forecast through online video conferencing and live streaming from the national capital as part of social distancing measures put in place in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary will brief the press through online video conferencing and live streaming from the national capital.

The LRF is the operational monsoon season forecast issued by the weather department from June to September for the entire country. 

This forecast, however, does not include regional level rainfall or specify quantum rainfall for the forecast period.

Each year, the MeT department issues LRF in two stages. The first stage forecast is issued in the month of April and the second one is issued in June.

These forecasts are issued using Statistical Ensemble Forecasting System (SEFS) and dynamical coupled Ocean-Atmospheric models. 

Tags:
IMDLong Range Forecastsouth-west monsoonIndia
Next
Story

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches out to tens of millions through Likee amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
Corona Meter
  • 11439Confirmed
  • 1306Discharged
  • 377Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M52S

India cases reach 11,439, death toll due to coronavirus rises to 377