IMD warns of Cyclonic circulation, issues orange alert for heavy rains in these states - Check weather forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (September 8, 2022) said that the low-pressure area that has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal, which is likely to bring heavy rains in Odisha and south Bengal. The Met Office also informed that due to the Cyclonic circulation a heavy spell of rains are also expected over Jharkhand from September 11.

According to the IMD’s latest weather bulletin, heavy rainfall is predicted over several states of India, including Odisha, and Maharashtra over the next few days. The weather department said a heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Odisha, Maharashtra and South Peninsular India during the next four to five days.

“Heavy to very heavy rain of 70-200 mm is predicted at some places in Koraput, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts of Odisha on Friday and issued an orange warning of torrential rain in many of its over the next two days,” said IMD.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Rayalaseema on 08th; Coastal Karnataka on 08th & 09th; North Interior Karnataka on 09th and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam & Telangana during 08 th -10 th September, 2022. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 09 th September 2022,” the weather department added.

IMD also informed that isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha during September 9-11; Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Gujarat Region on September 12 and over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa during next 5 days.

Meanwhile, subdued rainfall activity is expected to continue over the plains of northwest India during the next five days.

Several eastern and western parts of the country are expected to receive heavy falls till September 12. Heavy showers are predicted over southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, over the coming few days.

As per the weather forecast, Uttarakhand is likely to witness heavy showers on September 10 and 11, while parts of Northwest India is likely to witness subdued rainfall activity over the next five days. Northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram, are also expected to receive isolated heavy falls with thunderstorms or lightning during the coming few days.