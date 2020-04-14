IMD will issue Long Range Forecast for south-west monsoon season rainfall on April 15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will issue the first stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for South-West Monsoon season (June-September) rainfall at 1 pm (IST) on April 15.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary will brief the press through online video conferencing and live streaming from the national capital.

