हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IMD

IMD will issue Long Range Forecast for south-west monsoon season rainfall on April 15

The Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary will brief the press through online video conferencing and live streaming from the national capital. 

IMD will issue Long Range Forecast for south-west monsoon season rainfall on April 15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will issue the first stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for South-West Monsoon season (June-September) rainfall at 1 pm (IST) on April 15.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary will brief the press through online video conferencing and live streaming from the national capital. 

The press and electronic media have been requested to participate in this online video conference and live streaming. The questions are invited through email/ Whatsapp (earthpib@gmail.com/ 98113 40809) addressed to KG Sharma, Assistant Director (Media & Communications), Press Information Bureau (PIB) New Delhi.  

Tags:
IMDIndia Meteorological DepartmentLong Range ForecastSouth-west monsoon seasonRainfall
Next
Story

MHA directs states, UTs to observe lockdown across country till May 3, urges adherence to guidelines
Corona Meter
  • 10815Confirmed
  • 1190Discharged
  • 353Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M51S

Know how Jamaatis have pushed some parts of India into Corona infection