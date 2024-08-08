'Impossible To Continue': RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar Leaves House Amid Uproar Over Vinesh Phogat Issue

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Opposition: The disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics has sparked widespread support for her. This issue has also caused significant turmoil in the Parliament building, leading to another uproar in the Rajya Sabha today.

Vinesh Phogat Row

Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics has caused nationwide outrage. Both Parliament and social media are abuzz with support for her. Today, the Rajya Sabha witnessed a major commotion over this issue, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to leave the house.

Opposition leader Kharge attempted to raise the Vinesh Phogat issue in the Rajya Sabha, but Chairman Dhankhar did not permit it. When TMC MP Derek O'Brien tried to voice his concerns, the Chairman issued a stern warning, indicating that Derek would be expelled if he repeated such behavior. In response, opposition parties, including Congress and TMC, staged a walkout.

Chairman Dhankhar’s Reaction

Following the walkout, the frustrated Chairman Dhankhar remarked, "The senior-most leaders of Congress are members of this House. I have observed their recent actions, including challenges made through words, letters, and newspapers. I have seen numerous incorrect comments. These challenges are not directed at me personally but at the office of the Chairman. They believe that the individual holding this position is unworthy."

Dhankhar continued, "Do not undermine the dignity of the House. Avoid indecent conduct. Jairam Ramesh, stop laughing. I am aware of your habits. Some MPs make improper comments. I have not received the necessary support from the House. There is no deficiency in me. I will not shy away from my oath. Today, the member's behavior, both physically and verbally, has made it impossible for me to remain here."