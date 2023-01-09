'Impressive packaging': Internet reacts after man caught with currency notes worth Rs 32 lakh hidden inside Gutka pouches in Kolkata- WATCH

New Delhi: Kolkata custom department on Sunday (January 8) recovered 40000 US dollars worth over Rs 32 lakh after conducting a search in the checked-in baggage of a passenger. The 100-dollar notes of US currency were concealed inside the Gutkha pouches.

According to the customs officials, the passenger was scheduled to depart to Bangkok on Sunday (January 8) when it was intercepted by the department and when the passenger's luggage was searched then UD dollar currency notes were found folded inside the Ghutaka pouches.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, a customs official is seen tearing a packet that has a string of Ghutaka pouches. The official them tea one of the ghutaka pouches and two currency notes of 100 US dollars are seen recovering in a silver packaging that was cunningly concealed inside the small ghutaka pouch. A total of 40,000 USD were concealed in these small ghutaka pouches.

#WATCH | AIU officials of Kolkata Customs intercepted a passenger scheduled to depart to Bangkok yesterday. A search of his checked-in baggage resulted in the recovery of US $40O00 (worth over Rs 32 lakh) concealed inside Gutkha pouches: Customs pic.twitter.com/unxgdR7jSu — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

The video of US dollar currency notes concealed in ghutaka punches went viral on the microblogging site Twitter and Twitteratis were surprised to see the packaging of 100 dollar notes in small ghutaka pouches. Some users even wondered if the currency notes were concealed manually or if there was a machine to do it. "Impressive packaging," wrote one user, "Bhaiiii...pack kaise kar liya automatic machine se," wrote another.