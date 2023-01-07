'Will always love you': School teacher in UP's Kannauj writes SHOCKING love letter to Class 8 girl

New Delhi: In a shocking incident a government teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Kannuaj allegedly gave a love letter to a girl student of class 8th and asked her not to tell anybody about the letter.

According to the reports, the teacher gave the letter to the minor on December 30, 2022 just before the winter vacation of the school. In the letter going viral on social media platforms, it is seen that the teacher had allegedly wrote that he loves her a lot and that he will miss her during the winter vacation. In the letter he also asked her to call him as and when she can.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the family has lodged a complaint with Sadar Kotwali police accusing the teacher, who is a 47-year-old man, of harassment and intimidation.

Speaking on the matter, Kannauj SP Kunwar Anupam Singh said the police was investigating the case, and the state education department had been asked to conduct an inquiry and share the report with the police.

"We have requested the police to match the handwriting in the letter with that of the teacher," HT quoted Basic Shiksha Adhikari Kaustubh Singh. He further said that stringent actions will be taken against the teacher if found guilty.