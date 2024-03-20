In A First, PM Modi Takes Veiled Dig At Opposition Leaders Facing ED, CBI Probe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a veiled dig at opposition leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who are facing probes by the central investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI). Speaking at a media event, PM Modi said that since the ED and CBI have started taking action against powerful leaders, those leaders are worried. PM Modi said that the people of the country have made up their minds to vote for the NDA government once again. Targeting the opposition, PM Modi said while his government is busy framing a road map for the next 25 years, the opposition has just launched its '104th' abuse on him.

"Earlier it was asked why CBI, and ED didn't act against the powerful, now powerful corrupt people asking why agencies acting against them," said PM Modi. PM Modi's apparent swipe at opposition leaders came at a News18 event. The Prime Minister made the remarks amid allegations that his government had been using probe agencies to target opposition leaders.

Citing recent incidents where a massive haul of cash was seized from opposition leaders belonging to the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, PM Modi said that his government's tough action against corruption has rattled them into abusing him. The senior BJP leader added that these abuses will not make any difference. He alleged that the government before 2014 was resorting to lies to defend its 'scams' but the situation has reversed now as his dispensation is taking tough action against the corrupt.

Arvind Kejriwal has been issued several summons by the ED in connection with the alleged Delhi excise scam and money laundering but the Aam Aadmi Party has termed these summons as illegal. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren is already in the ED custody in an alleged land deal case. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also facing central agencies in several cases. Opposition leaders including Kejriwal has time and again alleged that the NDA government is using the central agencies to force them to either join the BJP or go to jail. The opposition has also alleged that the BJP is a washing machine because as soon as any leader facing corruption allegation joins the saffron party, he/she becomes clean and honest.