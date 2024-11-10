Advertisement
MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS

In Maharashtra, Gadkari Says, 'Congress Changed The Constitution And Blame Us'

Gadkari said that the Congress government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi amended the Constitution.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 06:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In Maharashtra, Gadkari Says, 'Congress Changed The Constitution And Blame Us' Image: PTI

Ahead of the upcoming elections in Maharashtra, BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari criticised the Congress party, stating that they had amended the Constitution during its time in power, it now raises an emotional pitch that the BJP will change the constitution.

Gadkari asserted while addressing a campaign rally in the Wardha district of Vidarbha since the stage is all set for the upcoming election in Maharashtra on November 20.

"They make an emotional pitch that if the BJP gets 400 seats (in the Lok Sabha), the Constitution will be changed. They lie," he said during the campaign at Deoli on Saturday.

He further added that the Congress government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi amended the Constitution.

"They changed the Constitution, and they blame us. The Janata Party rectified it. How many times was the Constitution amended during Indira Gandhi's tenure? But the Congress does not want to respond to this," he added, PTI reported.

