Income Tax Survey at BBC Offices: JDU Leader Lalan Singh Attacks BJP Using PM Narendra Modi's Old Video Praising Broadcaster

The income tax survey at the BBC Offices in Delhi and Mumbai gave the opposition a fresh weapon to target the Modi government. Leaders from across political parties hit out at the Union Government terming it an attack on press freedom. Taking a swipe at PM Narendra Modi, JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh shared an old video of the prime minister where he can be seen praising the BCC. The video dates back to 2013 when Modi was campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

"Today, I recalled the people's movement of 1974-75 under the leadership of revered Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan ji. When there was a complete ban on the country's media and we could know the important and true news of the country by listening to the BBC news daily. But today, the hankering for power has marched ahead of that dreadful time. The complete control over the national media and the attempt to intimidate and terrorize the international media with the help of pet parrots is a big conspiracy to end democracy in this country," said Singh in a series of tweets. In one of the tweets, Singh also shared the old video of PM Modi.

In the video, PM Modi can be seen saying, "We had Akashwani, Doordarshan and a limited number of newspapers. Then the common man used to discuss what they use to hear on the BBC. They had no faith in Akashwani and Doordarshan. They had no trust in newspapers which were published after spending so much money. They used to say, 'I heard it on BBC'. This loss of credibility of the government is a great danger. And when the faith in the system is lost, people start looking for alternatives."

In another tweet, Singh further said, "Respected Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi, remember your words and give freedom to the fourth pillar of democracy to work independently in public interest...!"

The Income Tax department is conducting a survey at BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai in view of the British public broadcaster's deliberate non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits, said sources. Sources said the above exercise conducted by the tax authorities, is called "survey", not search or raid as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act.

Such surveys are routinely conducted and are not to be confused to be in the nature of a search/raid, said sources. In the case of the BBC, sources said there has been persistent non-compliance with the above-mentioned rules for years. As a result of the same, several notices have been issued to the BBC. However, the BBC has been continuously defiant and non-compliant and has significantly diverted its profits, sources said.

Pertinent to mention, the development comes weeks after the BBC released a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi - "India: The Modi Question," which caused controversy. The Centre had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi. The Supreme Court had on February 3 directed the central government to produce original records relating to its decision to block the BBC documentary. (With ANI inputs)