We have come across unfortunate incidents in history where failing pipe joints coupled with negligence have caused massive loss of lives and infrastructure to various companies. These incidents highlighted the need to ponder upon the design of Pipe safety shields, also known as flange guards, to secure the working environment.

INDANA STEEL PVT LTD has risen to the occasion by manufacturing PTFE flange guards, which are carefully designed to prevent harmful spray-outs and mist formation from failing pipe joints of toxic, corrosive, and dangerous liquids such as acid, oil, or steam.

In their products, the company provides leak detecting replaceable patch along with adequate coverage of bolts and reaching pipe, which ascertains that there is no leakage in the connection. This leak detecting patch changes colour in the event of a leak. Thus, leading to easy identification and speedy resolution.

Where a majority of manufacturers provide single-layered, the company came up with its flange guards constituting multiple layers of high-grade PTFE FABRIC, which results in strength pressure diffusing ability.

Their products are made of pure Teflon scrim inside. This scrim secures the flange guard against the flanges and also provides an additional layer of security. They are the only industry-recognized manufacturer around the world that manufacturers guard with a pure Teflon scrim inside.

Their PTFE flange guards are stitched with Kevlar threads. These Kevlar threads are highly revered for their high strength and thermal stability.

They are also currently supplying large custom flange shields of the size 48“and above. The adept team of INDANA STEEL PVT LTD regularly updates the design of these safety spray shields to meet the industry-set expectations. Their flange guards have a track-proven history of protecting manpower and costly industrial equipment from catastrophic accidents.

Apart from this, they also offer a wide range of products like PP Flange guards, SS Flange guards, Ship spray shields, PVC spray shields, Clear type Flange guards, Valve spray shields, Pure Teflon Flange guards, and PP Box type flange guards. The company follows stringent quality checks for all its product for a seamless experience for clients.

To provide holistic customer service, the company offers 24 months replaceable manufacturer’s warranty on all their flange guards and stud bolts. This guarantee stands against any manufacturing defects or non-adherence to the purchase terms. They have not included any additional terms and conditions to the warranty to maintain absolute transparency. The company provides a barcode for each product which is instrumental in addressing replacement requests from a client. This helps client save their time and build deep-rooted trust with the company.

No wonder why INDANA STEEL PVT.LTD is the world’s leading manufacturer of flange guards, which is in high demand for their reliable Flange guards. With their sturdy and long-life products, they have gained the reputation of being one of the most trusted brands across the world. The company has a worldwide distribution network in countries like Australia, Brazil, Peru, Nigeria, Qatar, Zambia, the USA, etc.

Their customers include industry stalwarts such as Shell, ADNOC, KNPC, BHP Bilton, HPCL, Adani, L&T, Tata, Aditya Birla, Vedanta, and many more. Additionally, they have supplied their products to the Indian Navy.

Their decades of experience in the industry have helped them develop ingenious and extensive Industry Knowledge. The company firmly believes in providing impeccable customer service & expertise to their clients at the best prices.

Over time, they have continuously raised the bar by being highly efficient and modernized, preventing spray out of hazardous fluids and provides a safe discharge to the leaking fluid. Indeed they are not just selling a product; they contribute to the progress of a nation by providing their extensive experience delivered through their services.

