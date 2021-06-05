India adds over 1.20 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,380 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India added 1,20,529 new COVID-19 and 3,380 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (June 5, 2021).

With this, the total number of cases in the country increased to 2,86,94,879, while the death toll mounted to 3,44,082. India now has 15,55,248 active cases.

On the other hand, nearly 2 lakh people were discharged between Friday and Saturday morning. The country has so far seen 2,67,95,549 people recovering from the virus.

India has also administered over 22 crore coronavirus vaccines.

(This is a developing story)