हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India adds over 1.20 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,380 deaths in 24 hours

India's total number of coronavirus cases has now increased to 2,86,94,879, while the death toll has mounted to 3,44,082.

India adds over 1.20 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,380 deaths in 24 hours
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: India added 1,20,529 new COVID-19 and 3,380 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (June 5, 2021).

With this, the total number of cases in the country increased to 2,86,94,879, while the death toll mounted to 3,44,082. India now has 15,55,248 active cases.

On the other hand, nearly 2 lakh people were discharged between Friday and Saturday morning. The country has so far seen 2,67,95,549 people recovering from the virus.

India has also administered over 22 crore coronavirus vaccines. 

(This is a developing story)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Twitter removes verified blue badge from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's personal account

Must Watch

PT11M20S

DNA: Is WFH harmful to mental health?