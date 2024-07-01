India Adopts New Criminal Laws Today: Online FIR, Strict Action On Misleading Women | Top 10 Changes

New Delhi: July 1, marks the implementation of three new criminal laws across the country aiming to overhaul the criminal justice system and the end of colonial-era legislation. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

These reforms are expected to bring about major changes in the legal framework, aiming to modernise and streamline judicial processes, enhance citizen security, and ensure more effective and efficient administration of justice.

Here Are Top 10 Changes Under New Criminal Laws:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while introducing the laws earlier said that the reforms in the new criminal laws would give priority to providing justice, unlike the British-era laws that gave primacy to penal action, reported PTI. Shah explained that justice involves both the victim and the accused, eyeing which the new laws aim to deliver political, economic, and social justice with a distinctly Indian approach. The new laws will introduce a modern justice system that include Zero FIR, which allows anyone to file a complaint at any police station and online registration of police complaints, sending summonses via electronic methods like SMS, and mandatory videography of crime scenes for all heinous crimes. As per the new law, the process of evidence collection by the police is thereby deemed mandatory to be video graphed to prevent evidence tampering. Organised crimes and acts of terrorism have now been clearly defined, sedition has been reclassified as treason, and video recording of all searches and seizures is now mandatory. A new chapter on crimes against women and children has been introduced, categorising the buying and selling of any child as a heinous crime. There is now a provision for the death penalty or life imprisonment for gang rape of a minor. Cases like false promises of marriage, gang rape of minors, mob lynching, and chain snatching were reported, but the current Indian Penal Code lacked specific rules to handle these incidents. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has now addressed these issues. A new provision addresses cases where women are abandoned after being misled into sexual relations with false promises of marriage. For specific offenses against women, the victim's statements should, whenever feasible, be recorded by a female magistrate. In cases where a female magistrate is unavailable, a male magistrate should conduct the recording in the presence of a woman to ensure sensitivity and fairness, fostering a supportive atmosphere for victims. The law now allows an arrested individual to notify someone of their choice about their situation. Courts allow up to two adjournments to prevent undue delays in case hearings, ensuring prompt delivery of justice. Individuals such as women, minors under 15, seniors over 60, and those with disabilities or severe illnesses are excused from visiting police stations and can receive police assistance at their homes.

