India and Saudi Arabia discuss main priorities on G-20's agenda, commit to further strengthen cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the main priorities presently on the agenda of the G20 with Saudi Arabia's King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In a telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the leadership provided by Saudi Arabia during its ongoing Presidency of the G20 grouping.

The leaders agreed that the initiatives taken at the level of the G20 had helped in promoting a coordinated response to the pandemic. They also exchanged views on the global challenges in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spoke on phone with His Majesty @KingSalman about the important role being played by the G20 under the Saudi Presidency, including against COVID-19. We also reviewed the tremendous growth in our bilateral ties in recent years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2020

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the state of bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia and committed to further strengthen cooperation in all areas. PM Modi expressed his special thanks to King Salman for the support provided to Indian expatriates by the Saudi authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister conveyed his warm good wishes for the good health and wellbeing of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, other members of the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia and all citizens of the Kingdom.