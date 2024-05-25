INDIA Bloc Wants Votes To Remove CAA, Allow Entry Of Infiltrators: PM Modi At Bihar rally

New Delhi: Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi on Saturday during his public rally in Bihar's Buxar, exaggerated that the INDIA alliance wantPM Modi said that after 500 years a grand Ram temple was built in Ayodhya but INDI alliance leaders were busy in creating obstacles. votes to remove CAA and allow entry of infiltrators. Modi also targeted the leaders of Congress and RJD for boycotting Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

Modi attacked the Opposition alliance during his Bihar visit and said, "INDI Alliance people need votes to abolish CAA, re-implement Article 370 and give free entry to infiltrators..."

Buxar, Bihar: INDI Alliance people need votes to abolish CAA, re-implement Article 370 and give free entry to infiltrators..." says PM Modi pic.twitter.com/kcjlMmdeme May 25, 2024

He also said that after 500 years a grand Ram temple was built in Ayodhya and the dream came true but INDI alliance leaders were busy creating obstacles in every sacred work.

"when the whole country was celebrating, when the people of Buxar were sending gifts for Ram Lalla, then who were those people who were boycotting the Pran Pratishtha? These are the same people of the Congress-RJD and INDI alliance, who create obstacles in every sacred work," the PM said.

PM Modi further added that Bihar has witnessed the terror of 'Jungle Raj' for many years and now people have decided to opt for development in the state.

"Bihar has made its intentions clear. Bihar is not going to deviate from the path of development now. Our Bihar has witnessed the terror of 'jungle raj' for many years," he added.