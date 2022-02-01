India calls for dialogue on Ukraine crisis, abstains from 'Procedural vote' at UNSC

New Delhi: India on Monday called for "diplomatic dialogue" during a fiery meeting on the Ukraine crisis at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Indian envoy to United Nations T S Tirumurti in the statement at the high table said, "I reiterate our call for the peaceful resolution of the situation by sincere and sustained diplomatic efforts to ensure that concerns of all sides are resolved through constructive dialogue".

Ahead of the meeting, Russia called for a procedural vote on holding the US initiated meet. India, along with Gabon and Kenya abstained in the vote that called for holding of the meet. Russia and China voted against holding the meeting. But the US bid to hold the meet was successful it was able to get 10 votes in all--US, France, UK, Brazil, Albania, Ghana, Norway, Mexico, UAE and Ireland. 9 votes were needed to hold the meeting. The Russian representative to the UN thanked countries who abstained and voted against holding the meet at the UNSC during his statement.

The meet comes even as Russia and the west, led by the United States have been on the brink over Ukraine. Russia has amassed troops at the border with Ukraine, with West worried over a possible invasion, something Moscow has dismissed. The Indian envoy said, "India’s interest is in finding a solution that can provide for immediate de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries" and "aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond."

Russia wants security guarantees from the West, including promises that Ukraine not joining the NATO alliance. A number of rounds of talks have happened between Russia and US over the crisis, including one between US Secretary of state Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Indian envoy called for "Quiet and constructive diplomacy" and to avoid "any steps that increase tension" while welcoming efforts like under the Minsk agreement and Normandy format. Minsk pact came into being in 2014 between Russia, Ukraine and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and calls for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine while giving autonomy to the Russian speaking areas. Normandy format, which has Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France as the key components, played a key role in drafting the Minsk agreement.

At the meeting, the envoy Tirumurti highlighted that "well-being of Indian nationals is of priority to us". More than twenty thousand Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. Indian mission in Kyiv has started to collect data on the number of Indian nationals in the country.

The envoy also ​confirmed that New Delhi has been in "touch with all concerned parties". January saw US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman calling Indian foreign secretary Harsh Shringla to brief on the issue.

Meanwhile, 3 Indo-Russia conversations have taken place in the same month. These talks are, Russia's Deputy FM Sergei Ryabkov meeting Indian envoy to Russia Pavan Kapoor, Russia's Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin calling Indian envoy Kapoor and Vershinin's Delhi visit to hold talks with Secretary West Reenat Sandhu. Russia becomes the president of the UNSC in February.

