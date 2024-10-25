India-China To Complete Disengagement Process By October-End: Reports

Indian and Chinese military forces will complete the disengagement process in Ladakh’s Depsang and Demchok regions by the end of this month, according to sources within the Indian Army. The troops will pull back to positions held before April 2020, with both sides expected to dismantle temporary structures established during recent tensions.

Troop Disengagement and Pre-2020 Position Restoration

According to reports, by the end of the month, Indian and Chinese troops will have withdrawn to pre-April 2020 locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Temporary military infrastructure, including tents and sheds, will also be removed, effectively reducing the presence in the contested regions of Depsang and Demchok. The move aims to de-escalate tensions that have persisted since skirmishes erupted in 2020.

Regular Commander Meetings to Mitigate Tensions

Ground commanders from both sides will continue to engage in regular discussions to monitor the situation and prevent the escalation of any future issues. These structured meetings are intended to keep channels of communication open and to ensure that on-ground adjustments are implemented without friction.

Surveillance and Patrolling Agreements to Prevent Conflicts

Both nations have agreed to specific patrol protocols that reduce the risk of miscommunication. Surveillance mechanisms will remain in place on both sides, with a mutual understanding to notify the other party of any patrolling activities in the area. This communication strategy is expected to help avert misunderstandings and prevent unnecessary confrontations.

Tensions Following the Galwan Clash

The disengagement comes after a protracted period of heightened military and diplomatic strain that began in 2020, when skirmishes broke out in Pangong Lake in May, followed by the tragic Galwan Valley clash in June that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers. This incident led both countries to significantly boost their military presence along the LAC, marking one of the most significant escalations between India and China in recent years.

Heavy Military Build-Up on Both Sides of the LAC

Following the Galwan clash, both India and China increased their deployments in Eastern Ladakh and surrounding areas. In August of last year, India’s military moved close to 70,000 soldiers, alongside 90 tanks, hundreds of infantry combat vehicles, and air support units like Sukhoi and Jaguar jets, to ensure rapid mobilization in the region. China mirrored this escalation by deploying troops across Eastern Ladakh and in proximity to India’s Eastern Command.

The current disengagement efforts signal a positive step towards reducing tension in these sensitive border areas and restoring stability along the Line of Actual Control.