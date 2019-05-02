India doesn't negotiate with any country on terrorism, security matters: MEA

India on Thursday called the UN listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) founder Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, a step in the right decision, asserting that it doesn't negotiate with any country on terrorism and security matters of the nation.

Addressing a press brief, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar replied to a query on whether India offered something to China for Azhar's listing saying, "we don't negotiate on matters related to national security. China has already given its reason why the hold has been lifted".

On asking why Pulwama attack did not find mention in UN decision, he said that India's objective was to ensure the designation of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

He also added that China's support to the listing of Masood Azhar will contribute to better ties between the two countries.

The MEA spokesperson added that the listing was not based on the specific incident but on the basis of evidence which India shared

India called it a huge diplomatic setback for Pakistan, adding that they can't welcome or criticise the decision but can pick up holes.

In a huge diplomatic victory for India, the UN Sanctions Committee on Wednesday designated Azhar as a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to ban him. France, the UK and the US had moved a fresh proposal to declare Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, China put a technical hold on the proposal, blocking it for a fourth time to designate Azhar a global terrorist. India had termed the Chinese move as "disappointing".

A UN Security Council (UNSC) designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo. An assets freeze under the sanctions committee requires that all states freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities.

In 2009, India first moved a proposal by itself to designate Azhar a global terrorist. In 2016 again, India moved the proposal with the P3 -- the United States, the United Kingdom and France -- in the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee to ban Azhar, also the mastermind of the attack on the Pathankot airbase in January 2016.

In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again. However, on all occasions China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the UNSC, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee.