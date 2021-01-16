हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

India fought most successful war against coronavirus in world under PM Narendra Modi's leadership: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that India succeeded because of everyone's support.

India fought most successful war against coronavirus in world under PM Narendra Modi&#039;s leadership: Amit Shah
File Photo

New Delhi: Hours after the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive was kicked off in India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (January 16, 2021) said that the country has fought the most successful war against coronavirus in the world under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

Amit Shah said that India succeeded in the battle against coronavirus because of everyone's support.

"The Chief Ministers of all the states supported. We have succeeded because of everyone's support. Today, we have taken the fight into the final stage because of two Made in India vaccines," said Shah.

He also stated that attempts were made to spread misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines.

The Union Home Minister was speaking during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Bhadravathi Rapid Action Force Centre in Bhadravathi, Karnataka.

"Today I am very happy that the foundation stone of the 97th battalion of CRPF's Rapid Action Force is being laid here. Construction work will be done here at a cost of Rs 230 crores. Administrative buildings, residence centers, hospitals, central schools, and sports stadiums are going to open here," said Shah.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the pan India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing and expressed that this trust in Indian vaccine expertise and Indian vaccine scientists are going to be further strengthened by the Made in India Corona vaccine. 

He said that the world's largest COVID-19 vaccine drive celebrates Make in India at a scale that is unparalleled.

PM Modi said that the Indian vaccines are not only much cheaper than the foreign vaccines but they are much easier to administer too. 

