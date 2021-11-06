India, France discuss Indo-Pacific cooperation, Afghanistan crisis during meet at Paris

New Delhi: India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held talks with Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron as part of annual India-France Strategic Dialogue. The Indian and French sides during the meet discussed number of issues including long term challenges in the Indo Pacific region, the situation in Afghanistan, Africa, Southeast Asia and West Asia and issues like terror and threats in maritime, cyber and space domains.

The 35th session of the Indo-French strategic dialogue come in the backdrop of the bilateral meet between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President on the sidelines of G20 summit in Rome. The two sides reaffirmed the vision of expressed by the two countries that their strategic partnership has a vital role to play in advancing peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region, based on democratic values and a common belief in strategic autonomy, rule of law, multipolarity and multilateralism.

During the talks, France stressed its continuing commitment to the Indo Pacific region, as a resident power, and partnership with India as a major pillar of its Indo Pacific strategy, according to release by Indian embassy in Paris.

The Indian NSA reiterated that France is one of India’s premier global and Indo Pacific partners. India welcomed EU’s Indo Pacific strategy and looked forward to French presidency of the EU in the first half of 2022 which will be an opportunity to give further shape to EU’s engagement in the Indo Pacific region, including security, connectivity, sustainability and economic development.

The development comes days after the AUKUS pact signed between US, UK and Australia, which will help Canberra acquire a nuclear submarine. The development miffed France as Paris called the development as "stab in the back".

France's engagement in the Indo Pacific region has esclated tensions, as India hoped for an early patch up between two of its key partners - France and Australia. All the three countries are also part of a trilateral engagement, that since the Aukus development hasn't seen much of action.

Doval also met French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly. "The meeting underscored the importance of the mutual trust between France and India, as well as that of the Indo-French partnership in working to strengthen multilateralism and defend a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law," a release by French foreign ministry read.

Climate crisis was also discussed during the various meetings. The international solar alliance is India-France initiative that harnesses the energy of the sun was proposed by Indian PM Modi at the Paris climate summit in 2015.