Pakistani politician Syed Mustafa Kamal highlighted the disparity between India’s advancements and Karachi facing challenges. He drew a comparison by mentioning the India’s mission on Moon. Kamal said while India is landing on Moon, Karachi is in headlines for a child getting killed as he fell in open gutter.

He also emphasised the situation of lack of drinking water in Karachi and the issue of children unable to go to schoole. By citing a report he said that over 70 lakh children in Karachi and 2.6 crore in Pakistan are incapable of going to school.

The Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader was addressing the parliamentary assembly on Wednesday when he said, "Today, the condition in Karachi is that, while the world is going to the moon, children are dying by falling into gutter in Karachi. On the same screen, there is news that India landed on the moon, and just after two seconds, the news is that a child died in an open gutter in Karachi."

India's Chandrayaan-3 lander made history in August of last year when it became the first spacecraft from the nation to land safely on the moon in August 2023.

He said that when India made history by being the first nation to set foot on the moon's south pole, in the meantime, Pakistan was requesting a fresh loan programme under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as it struggles with economic hardship, high inflation, and growing debt.

Talking about the dwindling condition of the education system in the country, he said, “we have 48,000 schools” but as per a new report 11,000 of them are ‘ghost schools.’ He said these issues are enough for giving the country sleepless nights.

Based on inputs from ANI