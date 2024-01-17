Days after Iran's air strike on Pakistan, India today reacted to the development while reiterating its stance against terrorism. In an official statement regarding the Iranian airstrikes in Pakistan, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasized that India maintains an unequivocal zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism. He acknowledged the imperative for nations to undertake self-defensive measures in response to security threats.

"This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self-defence," said the official.

By making the statement, India virtually not only backed Iran but also kept its options open against Pakistan so that in case of any misadventure, New Delhi wouldn't hesitate to carry out another surgical strike.

Amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions surrounding the Iranian airstrike on a terrorist camp in Balochistan earlier today, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahain asserted that the air attacks in Pakistan were aimed at an "Iranian terrorist group." He further disclosed that the Tehran government had repeatedly urged Pakistan to take action against this particular group.

Earlier, Iran attacked the headquarters of a terrorist group opposed to Tehran with drones and missiles inside Pakistan territory in the late hours of Tuesday. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is "completely unacceptable" and warned of serious consequences. It further said that Iran has taken this action despite the existence of several channels of communication between the two nations.

Established in 2012, Jaish al-Adl, labelled as a "terrorist" organization by Iran, is a Sunni extremist group operating in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan. Throughout its existence, Jaish al-Adl has been responsible for numerous attacks targeting Iranian security forces. In December, the group claimed responsibility for an assault on a police station in Sistan-Balochistan, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 11 police personnel.

Situated at the intersection of Afghanistan and Pakistan, Sistan-Balochistan has historically experienced conflicts involving Iran's security forces, Sunni militants, and drug traffickers. The region remains a volatile area marked by tensions and periodic clashes.