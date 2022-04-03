India records 1,096 new Covid-19 cases, 81 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 1,096 new Covid-19 cases, 81 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,21,345, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (April 3, 2022). The active cases stand at 13,013.

A decrease of 432 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 1,447 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,93,773.

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​184.66 crore. As many as 4,65,904 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 490.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.15 million and vaccinations to over 10.97 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 80,40,160 and 982,334, according to the CSSE. India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,025,775.

