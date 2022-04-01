India sees slight increase in daily Covid-19 cases; logs 1,335 infections, 52 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: With 1,335 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,25,775, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday (April 1, 2022).

India also recorded 52 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,21,181. The country also reported 1,918 recoveries in a day.

COVID19 | 1,335 new cases in India today; Active cases stand at 13,672 pic.twitter.com/8e2ZhbYtqd — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,24,90,922, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 per cent.

A reduction of 635 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 per cent.

The nation’s daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.22 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.31 crore on Friday at 8 am.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,06,036 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country and so far, over 78.97 crore tests have been done.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 488.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.14 million and vaccinations to over 10.88 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 80,103,665 and 980,624, according to the CSSE. India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,024,440.

