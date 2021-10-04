India records 20,799 fresh COVID-19 cases, active count lowest in 200 days

New Delhi: India logged 20,799 new COVID-19 cases and 180 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry on Monday (October 4, 2021).

While the coronavirus caseload has reached 3,38,34,702, the death toll in the country mounted to 4,48,997. The country also recorded 26,718 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 3,31,21,247, as per Health Ministry’s data.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,64,458, the lowest in 200 days. A decrease of 6,099 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.89 percent, the highest since March 2020. The weekly positivity rate is at 1.63 percent, less than 3 per cent for the last 101 days, while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.10 percent, less than 3 percent for the last 35 days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 57,42,52,400 samples have been tested up to October 3rd for COVID-19. Of these 9,91,676 samples were tested on Sunday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With Agency inputs)

