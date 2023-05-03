topStoriesenglish2602167
NewsIndia
COVID-19 UPDATE

India Records 3,720 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Caseload Further Drops To 40,177

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,43,84,955 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:17 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

India Records 3,720 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Caseload Further Drops To 40,177

New Delhi: India has recorded 3,720 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases of the disease in the country stands at 40,177, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll due to the viral disease has increased to 5,31,584 with 20 more fatalities, including five reconciled by Kerala, being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The tally of Covid cases in the country now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,56,716), according to the data. Active cases now comprise 0.09 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,43,84,955 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have so far been administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal