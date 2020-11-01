India records 46,963 new COVID-19 infections, total tally surges to 81.84 lakh

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India surged to 81.84 lakh with 46,963 new infections being reported in a day. As per the Ministry of Health data, coronavirus case hold stands at 81,84,082.
The total number of coronavirus cases includes 74,91,513 recovered cases and 570458 active cases. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day. The death toll climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the ministry data showed.
The 470 new fatalities include 74 from Maharashtra, 63 from Chhattisgarh, 57 from West Bengal, 41 from Delhi and 31 from Tamil Nadu.
Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 data:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|173
|9
|4100
|24
|59
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|24575
|939
|792083
|3708
|6690
|14
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1856
|82
|12959
|182
|37
|4
|Assam
|9367
|1054
|196054
|1386
|930
|4
|5
|Bihar
|7516
|381
|207480
|1134
|1090
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|641
|16
|13551
|82
|226
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|22090
|260
|163079
|2161
|2101
|63
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|39
|10
|3210
|13
|2
|9
|Delhi
|32719
|356
|347476
|4665
|6511
|41
|10
|Goa
|2344
|61
|40678
|269
|604
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|13084
|84
|155982
|1014
|3716
|5
|12
|Haryana
|12191
|340
|153230
|1391
|1789
|12
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2880
|11
|18862
|267
|317
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6419
|416
|86888
|864
|1478
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|5302
|106
|95575
|367
|884
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|55036
|4482
|757208
|7468
|11168
|28
|17
|Kerala
|91297
|626
|340324
|7330
|1484
|27
|18
|Ladakh
|656
|29
|5539
|46
|75
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8929
|365
|159479
|1024
|2951
|10
|20
|Maharashtra
|124142
|1829
|1510353
|7303
|43911
|74
|21
|Manipur
|3472
|831
|14862
|1057
|168
|4
|22
|Meghalaya
|1019
|151
|8345
|220
|88
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|461
|24
|2291
|7
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|1554
|44
|7454
|146
|39
|25
|Odisha
|13047
|453
|275749
|1911
|1320
|12
|26
|Puducherry
|3697
|42
|30724
|147
|592
|27
|Punjab
|4257
|156
|125198
|328
|4203
|16
|28
|Rajasthan
|15102
|149
|179984
|1920
|1907
|9
|29
|Sikkim
|251
|3
|3617
|26
|72
|4
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|22164
|1368
|691236
|3848
|11122
|31
|31
|Telengana
|18241
|168
|220466
|1579
|1341
|5
|32
|Tripura
|1400
|93
|29048
|170
|346
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3883
|249
|57422
|152
|1023
|12
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23768
|663
|451070
|2426
|7025
|18
|35
|West Bengal
|36886
|113
|329937
|4049
|6841
|57
|Total#
|570458
|12191
|7491513
|58684
|122111
|470
The national recovery rate to 91.54 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.
New infections due to COVID-19 have started to decline steadily since the first week of October.
A total of 18,71,498 cases were reported in October, a decrease from last month's 26,21,418, accounting for about 22.87 per cent of the total instances of the viral infection reported in the country so far, as per PTI report.
The past month also saw 23,433 lives lost due to the disease, which is around 19.19 per cent of the total 1,22,111 deaths recorded so far.
Notably, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,98,87,303 samples have been tested up to October 31 with 10,91,239 samples being tested on Saturday.