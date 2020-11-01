India records 46,963 new COVID-19 infections, total tally surges to 81.84 lakh

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India surged to 81.84 lakh with 46,963 new infections being reported in a day. As per the Ministry of Health data, coronavirus case hold stands at 81,84,082.

The total number of coronavirus cases includes 74,91,513 recovered cases and 570458 active cases. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day. The death toll climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the ministry data showed.

The 470 new fatalities include 74 from Maharashtra, 63 from Chhattisgarh, 57 from West Bengal, 41 from Delhi and 31 from Tamil Nadu.

Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 data:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 173 9 4100 24 59 2 Andhra Pradesh 24575 939 792083 3708 6690 14 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1856 82 12959 182 37 4 Assam 9367 1054 196054 1386 930 4 5 Bihar 7516 381 207480 1134 1090 6 6 Chandigarh 641 16 13551 82 226 1 7 Chhattisgarh 22090 260 163079 2161 2101 63 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 39 10 3210 13 2 9 Delhi 32719 356 347476 4665 6511 41 10 Goa 2344 61 40678 269 604 2 11 Gujarat 13084 84 155982 1014 3716 5 12 Haryana 12191 340 153230 1391 1789 12 13 Himachal Pradesh 2880 11 18862 267 317 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6419 416 86888 864 1478 7 15 Jharkhand 5302 106 95575 367 884 1 16 Karnataka 55036 4482 757208 7468 11168 28 17 Kerala 91297 626 340324 7330 1484 27 18 Ladakh 656 29 5539 46 75 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 8929 365 159479 1024 2951 10 20 Maharashtra 124142 1829 1510353 7303 43911 74 21 Manipur 3472 831 14862 1057 168 4 22 Meghalaya 1019 151 8345 220 88 1 23 Mizoram 461 24 2291 7 1 24 Nagaland 1554 44 7454 146 39 25 Odisha 13047 453 275749 1911 1320 12 26 Puducherry 3697 42 30724 147 592 27 Punjab 4257 156 125198 328 4203 16 28 Rajasthan 15102 149 179984 1920 1907 9 29 Sikkim 251 3 3617 26 72 4 30 Tamil Nadu 22164 1368 691236 3848 11122 31 31 Telengana 18241 168 220466 1579 1341 5 32 Tripura 1400 93 29048 170 346 33 Uttarakhand 3883 249 57422 152 1023 12 34 Uttar Pradesh 23768 663 451070 2426 7025 18 35 West Bengal 36886 113 329937 4049 6841 57 Total# 570458 12191 7491513 58684 122111 470

The national recovery rate to 91.54 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.

New infections due to COVID-19 have started to decline steadily since the first week of October.

A total of 18,71,498 cases were reported in October, a decrease from last month's 26,21,418, accounting for about 22.87 per cent of the total instances of the viral infection reported in the country so far, as per PTI report.

The past month also saw 23,433 lives lost due to the disease, which is around 19.19 per cent of the total 1,22,111 deaths recorded so far.

Notably, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,98,87,303 samples have been tested up to October 31 with 10,91,239 samples being tested on Saturday.