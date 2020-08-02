India records over 11 lakh coronavirus COVID-19 cured cases, recovery rate rises to 65.44%

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus recovery cases in India crossed the 11-lakh mark on Sunday (August 2, 2020) with more than 51,000 patients cured of COVID-19 in a the last 24-hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data. It is the highest recorded recoveries in the country so far, with this the recovery rate climbs to 65.44%.

India has recorded 5,67,730 active cases of coronavirus infection and account for 32.43 per cent of the total cases. The Health Ministry claims that the active cases is the "actual caseload" of COVID-19 in the country. All active cases are under medical supervision either in hospitals or in home isolation.

The number of total recoveries surged to 11,45,629 with 51,225 cured cases the tally exceeds COVID-19 active cases by 5,77,899 while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.13 per cent.

"The gap between the recoveries and the active cases has seen a steady rise. On June 10, for the first time, the total number of recovered patients exceeded the active cases with a difference of 1,573, which has increased to 5,77,899 as on today," it said.

"India has one of the lowest case fatality rate at 2.13 pc as compared to the global average," the ministry added.

The ministry further said that the implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardised clinical management protocols resulted in a consistent trend of rising recovery rate and progressively reducing case fatality rate (CFR).

"Coordinated implementation of COVID-19 management strategy by the Union and state and UT governments and selfless sacrifice of all frontline healthcare and other workers and COVID-19 warriors across sectors have ensured that the recoveries are continuously on the rise," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, with 54,735 cases and 853 fatalities reported in a day India's COVID-19 tally rose to 17.50 lakh while the death toll rose to 37,364.