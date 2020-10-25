India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 51,000; total recovery crosses 70-lakh mark

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 78-lakh mark on Sunday (October 25) with 50,129 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours as per the Ministry of Health.

The total coronavirus cases in India now stands at 78,64,811 which includes 6,68,154 active cases and 70,78,123 cured/discharged cases. In the last 24 hours India recorded a dip of 1,40,702 in the number of active cases and recoveries surged by 62,077. The death toll in India stands at 1,18,534 with 578 new deaths as per the Union Ministry of Heath.

With 1,40,702 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,55,107 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,152 have died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 86,768 active cases, while 7,00,737 people have recovered and 10,873 have succumbed to the coronavirus.Kerala has 97,520 active cases, while 2,87,261 patients have been cured so far in the state along with 1,306 deaths reported due to the disease. West Bengal has 36,807 active cases, while Tamil Nadu and the national capital Delhi have 31,787 and 26,467 active cases respectively.

Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 data:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 199 5 3968 23 58 2 Andhra Pradesh 31469 252 765991 3572 6566 22 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2397 102 11781 168 33 4 Assam 20271 2692 182794 2948 902 2 5 Bihar 10459 171 199757 1225 1042 8 6 Chandigarh 674 23 13087 78 216 2 7 Chhattisgarh 23899 721 148899 2677 1793 55 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 50 1 3173 6 2 9 Delhi 26467 466 319828 3614 6225 36 10 Goa 2692 132 38769 348 570 2 11 Gujarat 13965 2 148448 1013 3679 6 12 Haryana 10148 66 145196 1218 1720 15 13 Himachal Pradesh 2605 15 17318 183 290 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7680 162 82219 733 1430 6 15 Jharkhand 5966 89 92598 470 864 2 16 Karnataka 86768 2734 700737 7153 10873 52 17 Kerala 97520 1760 287261 6468 1306 25 18 Ladakh 790 2 5052 68 71 3 19 Madhya Pradesh 11477 284 151946 1268 2875 20 20 Maharashtra 140702 3724 1455107 10004 43152 137 21 Manipur 4165 82 12719 157 138 6 22 Meghalaya 1574 57 7228 137 80 1 23 Mizoram 249 51 2198 9 0 24 Nagaland 1817 21 6668 98 30 2 25 Odisha 16322 933 262031 2613 1229 15 26 Puducherry 3912 63 29614 187 586 2 27 Punjab 4277 50 122256 521 4107 12 28 Rajasthan 17100 675 165496 2515 1826 12 29 Sikkim 266 24 3490 25 63 30 Tamil Nadu 31787 1173 663456 4024 10893 35 31 Telengana 19465 472 210480 1446 1307 4 32 Tripura 1992 63 27886 146 343 3 33 Uttarakhand 4542 114 54629 468 984 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 27681 587 433703 2741 6854 24 35 West Bengal 36807 336 302340 3753 6427 59 Total# 668154 12526 7078123 62077 118534 578

Meanwhile, a total of 10,25,23,469 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 24th October. Of these, 11,40,905 samples were tested yesterday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In a significant achievement, India`s total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakhs and the recovery rate stands at 90 percent.

The top four states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44 per cent active caseload of the country is contributed by them, said the Ministry of Health.