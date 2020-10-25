India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 51,000; total recovery crosses 70-lakh mark

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 78-lakh mark on Sunday (October 25) with 50,129 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours as per the Ministry of Health.
The total coronavirus cases in India now stands at 78,64,811 which includes 6,68,154 active cases and 70,78,123 cured/discharged cases. In the last 24 hours India recorded a dip of 1,40,702 in the number of active cases and recoveries surged by 62,077. The death toll in India stands at 1,18,534 with 578 new deaths as per the Union Ministry of Heath.
With 1,40,702 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,55,107 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,152 have died so far.
Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 86,768 active cases, while 7,00,737 people have recovered and 10,873 have succumbed to the coronavirus.Kerala has 97,520 active cases, while 2,87,261 patients have been cured so far in the state along with 1,306 deaths reported due to the disease. West Bengal has 36,807 active cases, while Tamil Nadu and the national capital Delhi have 31,787 and 26,467 active cases respectively.
Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 data:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|199
|5
|3968
|23
|58
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|31469
|252
|765991
|3572
|6566
|22
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2397
|102
|11781
|168
|33
|4
|Assam
|20271
|2692
|182794
|2948
|902
|2
|5
|Bihar
|10459
|171
|199757
|1225
|1042
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|674
|23
|13087
|78
|216
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|23899
|721
|148899
|2677
|1793
|55
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|50
|1
|3173
|6
|2
|9
|Delhi
|26467
|466
|319828
|3614
|6225
|36
|10
|Goa
|2692
|132
|38769
|348
|570
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|13965
|2
|148448
|1013
|3679
|6
|12
|Haryana
|10148
|66
|145196
|1218
|1720
|15
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2605
|15
|17318
|183
|290
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7680
|162
|82219
|733
|1430
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|5966
|89
|92598
|470
|864
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|86768
|2734
|700737
|7153
|10873
|52
|17
|Kerala
|97520
|1760
|287261
|6468
|1306
|25
|18
|Ladakh
|790
|2
|5052
|68
|71
|3
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|11477
|284
|151946
|1268
|2875
|20
|20
|Maharashtra
|140702
|3724
|1455107
|10004
|43152
|137
|21
|Manipur
|4165
|82
|12719
|157
|138
|6
|22
|Meghalaya
|1574
|57
|7228
|137
|80
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|249
|51
|2198
|9
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1817
|21
|6668
|98
|30
|2
|25
|Odisha
|16322
|933
|262031
|2613
|1229
|15
|26
|Puducherry
|3912
|63
|29614
|187
|586
|2
|27
|Punjab
|4277
|50
|122256
|521
|4107
|12
|28
|Rajasthan
|17100
|675
|165496
|2515
|1826
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|266
|24
|3490
|25
|63
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|31787
|1173
|663456
|4024
|10893
|35
|31
|Telengana
|19465
|472
|210480
|1446
|1307
|4
|32
|Tripura
|1992
|63
|27886
|146
|343
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4542
|114
|54629
|468
|984
|5
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|27681
|587
|433703
|2741
|6854
|24
|35
|West Bengal
|36807
|336
|302340
|3753
|6427
|59
|Total#
|668154
|12526
|7078123
|62077
|118534
|578
Meanwhile, a total of 10,25,23,469 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 24th October. Of these, 11,40,905 samples were tested yesterday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
In a significant achievement, India`s total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakhs and the recovery rate stands at 90 percent.
The top four states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44 per cent active caseload of the country is contributed by them, said the Ministry of Health.